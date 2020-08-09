17-year-old charged in killing of Cleveland police detective and informant

Both are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess.

Two teenagers were charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a Cleveland police detective and another man during what authorities said was a robbery attempt.

David McDaniel Jr., 18, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. A 17-year-old male, who was not identified because of his age, faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Court records don’t indicate whether McDaniel has an attorney to speak for him.

McDaniel and the 17-year-old are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car Thursday night.

A police statement of facts filed with the charges against McDaniel say he and two juveniles approached Skernivitz’s car, which was parked behind a store, and shot Skernivitz and Dingess during an attempted robbery. McDaniel was arrested Sunday.