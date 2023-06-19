146 dogs found dead in home of Ohio dog shelter's founding operator

Animal autopsies will be performed on the dogs to determine official causes of death. The investigation is ongoing.

MANTUA, Ohio — An official on Friday found 146 dead dogs inside a home in Mantua, Ohio, a local animal welfare organization said in a statement. The home belonged to a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, a local dog shelter.

The Portage Animal Protective League — which partners with a court-appointed Humane Agent to investigate animal cruelty charges, according to the non-profit's website — executed a search warrant after receiving a tip that the unnamed founder had a pending animal cruelty charge in another jurisdiction.

Upon entering the home, the Humane Agent found 146 dogs, all of whom were deceased. There were no live animals present in the house, and the animals found were in varying stages of decay — with many confined to their crates.

"The news release is the only information we will be providing at this time," Chalan Lowry, Executive Director of the Portage APL, said in a statement to CBS News. "I am hopeful we can share more details as the case unfolds."

