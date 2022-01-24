12 injured after snowplow pushes snow, debris into oncoming traffic on Ohio Turnpike

None of the 12 people suffered life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the driver is underway.

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A snowplow driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation after an incident Sunday along the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County involving more than 40 vehicles.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) issued a statement late Monday afternoon, saying that the incident is still under investigation at this time.

A Reddit user posted the video, showing the snowplow launch slush which hit cars in the oncoming lanes just before 2 p.m.

OSHP said the snow and ice debris were thrown from the plow, over the concrete median and at least 40 cars were struck by the debris and/or resulted in a crash. Twelve people were injured, but none of them were life-threatening.

The driver was removed from his shift and sent for mandatory drug and alcohol testing, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

OSHP also released dashcam footage showing a trooper check-in with motorists who were either on the side of the road or in a ditch. One woman said her husband saw the plow coming, but it was too late to take any action.