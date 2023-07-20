Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in southwest Ohio

The winning lottery ticket was sold at Grocerylan in Xenia, which is about 16 miles southeast of Dayton.

XENIA, Ohio — The winning $1.08 billion Powerball ticket may not have been sold in Ohio, but someone did win $1 million in the Buckeye State.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers from Thursday night's drawing, but missed the Powerball number. The person who bought the ticket used Ohio Lottery's auto pick feature to match the winning numbers.

The $1 billion ticket was sold in California. Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $558.1 million, before taxes.

