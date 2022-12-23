1 killed in multiple crashes involving 50 vehicles on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there are multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving dozens of vehicles in northern Ohio on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there are multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4.

OSHP said there about 50 vehicles involved in the crashes, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 on Route 53. Westbound traffic is being diverted to exit 118 to state Route 250.

OSHP said the weather is creating whiteout conditions and people should avoid traveling if possible.