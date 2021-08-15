1 hurt after 'small metal object' falls from roller coaster at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced a "female guest" was hurt Sunday afternoon after she was hit by a small object from a roller coaster.
A spokesperson for the amusement park said in a statement it happened at 4:30 p.m.
The guest was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster when the small metal object fell from a train as the ride was ending its run.
The park says the guest was hit and the Sandusky Fire Department and medics responded soon after.
She was later taken to a hospital, but the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
"At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family," the park's spokesperson said.
Cedar Point says the ride will remain closed until a safety investigation is complete.