1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at Ohio Turnpike plaza; suspect shot, injured by deputy

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man stabbed two people, one of whom died on Tuesday. A deputy shot the suspect who was then flown to a hospital.

CLYDE, Ohio — One person is dead and two others, including a suspect, are injured following a standoff situation at a plaza on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

A Sandusky County Sheriff's deputy shot the male suspect in Tuesday's fatal stabbing after he charged officials with the knife still in his hand.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 5:15 p.m. troopers received a report that a male suspect stabbed two victims at the plaza.

Roughly 10 minutes later, a Sandusky County Sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene, finding the suspect in the plaza's parking lot. In a press release, both the sheriff's office and OSHP say that multiple orders were given for the suspect to drop the knife. However, the suspect, with the knife still in hand, instead reportedly charged at the deputy.

Officials went on to say that less-lethal methods were used, but were again unsuccessful, leading the deputy to shoot the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody, given first aid and flown to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that there were two stabbing victims, one of whom died on the scene. The second victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, no names were released.