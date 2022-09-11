x
Ohio winner: $2 million powerball ticket sold in Columbus

The ticket was purchased at a Duchess store on West Broad Street on Saturday.
powerball-jackpot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket, totaling $2 million, was sold in Columbus after a drawing on Saturday.

The ticket was purchased at the Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in west Columbus with 5/5 numbers correct with the Powerplay.

The Ohio Lottery said the winning Powerball numbers were 38, 42, 56, 68 and 69, with Powerball 4. The up-charge Powerplay option was 2. 

Didn't win the $2 million prize? Double check to make sure you didn't win any of the other prizes. 

There were 14,276 different winning tickets that were sold in the state with varying prizes, including:

  • $2 million: 1 prize 
  • $200 prize: 14 winners 
  • $100 prize: 30 winners
  • $14 prize: 290 winners
  • $8 prize: 4,079
  • $7 prize: 732
  • $4 prize: 9,130

Ohio is no stranger to seeing winners of the Mega Million drawings. Recent winners include:

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $193 million, which features a cash value of $105.3 million. 

The next Powerball lottery drawing will take place on Sept. 12. 

