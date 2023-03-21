Ohio Wesleyan student, father believed to have drowned in Arkansas lake

In a statement, the family says the weather and other elements created a perfect storm on the lake that was “unsurvivable.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University said it is believed that a student and his father have drowned while kayaking at an Arkansas lake.

According to our sister station KFSM, 20-year-old Charley Morris and 47-year-old Chuck Morris were last seen on March 16 at 11 a.m. at Beaver Lake. The two were reported missing several hours later after not returning.

The Kansas City Star reported the two were kayaking on the lake before a storm was forecast to hit the area.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started searching immediately but had to halt the search after a few hours due to the weather. KFSM says the sheriff’s office found one kayak and life jacket.

In a post Tuesday night, Ohio Wesleyan said authorities have strong evidence that Charley and Chuck drowned.

The band Lotus, which Chuck was a member, posted about the father and son on Tuesday, directing people to a GoFundMe account.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” the post read. “While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.”

On the GoFundMe page, a statement from the family says the weather and other elements created a perfect storm on the lake that was “unsurvivable.”

“After an exhaustive search led by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the family and the commanders leading the search and recovery activities are in agreement as to the fate and probable location of Chuck and Charley,” the statement read.

The statement goes on to say the Lost Bridge area community around the lake has been immensely supportive of the family and they are grateful for their contributions.