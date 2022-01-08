Ohio veteran travels to Washington to advocate for burn victim bill

Paul McMillin was supposed to be on vacation this week, but traveled to Washington D.C. to make his voice heard.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This week is the last chance for senators to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan before their August recess.

Last week, 25 Senate Republicans voted against the bill that would expand healthcare access for veterans who became sick due to exposure to toxic burn pits during their military service.

The PACT Act was expected to pass with bi-partisan support last week until a group of GOP Senators voted it down at the last minute.

Paul McMillin, who works for a Columbus-area hospital, is in Washington, D.C. advocating for the bill’s passage.

McMillin served in Iraq from 2001 to 2008 and was exposed to toxic burn pits. After his time in the Army and National Guard, he had a bout of pneumonia. He was in the ICU and needed surgery.

“This is a bill that we basically passed and this feels like a cheap shot,” McMillin said.

At President Biden's State of the Union address, Ohio-native Danielle Robinson was mentioned. Robinson's husband died from lung cancer after working in the burn fields.

The President said in his speech that he wants to expand benefits for veterans.