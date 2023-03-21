Ohio using program to help keep older drivers safe on the road

By 2030, the state will have more than 4.8 million residents who are 65 and older, according to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People 65 and older make up the fastest-growing segment of drivers nationally and in Ohio.

By 2030, the state will have more than 4.8 million residents who are 65 and older, according to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

In an effort to keep more older drivers on the road, and keep them safe, Ohio is using federal dollars to support a program called Car-Fit.

“A lot of people don't know what it is, don't understand it. It is meant to help reduce risk behind the wheel and reduce risk if you are in a crash,” said Kimberly Schwind, the assistant director and training programs administrator for the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

Delaware County is one of the few places in the state that is using Car-Fit. Members of the local health department conduct tests by walking drivers through a variety of check points inside their car.

The program is designed as a refresher course for older drivers. It teaches them not only about being safe on the road, but also how to make them safe inside their car.

“We educate them on how to properly wear their seatbelt, the distance to the steering wheel can make a big difference if you are in a crash with that air bag coming out, the position of the headrest...we work to minimize blind spots,” Schwind said.

ODOT data shows that the number of deaths involving older drivers hit a 10-year high in 2021, when 299 people died in crashes on Ohio roads, representing 22% of all traffic deaths in the state. Deaths involving older drivers have been rising post-pandemic, as drivers resume normal activities. Preliminary 2022 data shows that 293 older drivers died on Ohio’s roads last year. Slightly lower than 2021, but still higher than recent years (2017-2021).

As Ohio’s drivers continue to age, the state is working on a five-year plan on how to continue to allow older drivers to be mobile in the event that driving is not an option.

That includes transportation alternatives as well as walking safely in their neighborhoods.

Older drivers and their families can learn more about these items and additional initiatives underway here.