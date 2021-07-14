Ohio University reveals COVID vaccine incentive program for students

Eight fully vaccinated Ohio University students can each win $500 scholarships and one grand prize winner will win free tuition for the 2021 fall semester.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University has announced its own version of a vaccine incentive program in an effort to get more students vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year.

The "Bobcats Get Vaxxed Giveaway" will award two students a week for four weeks with a $500 dollar scholarship or another prize of their choice such as a one-hour photoshoot, a drink named after the student at an on-campus coffee store or other prizes.

In the fifth and final week, one student will win the grand prize of free tuition for the 2021 fall semester.

One student from the Athens campus and another from a regional campus will be selected for the first four weeks. Students from all campuses will be eligible for the grand prize, which is valued at just over $6,300.

To enter, fully vaccinated students can upload their COVID-19 vaccine card here.

Students must upload the vaccine card by July 15 to be eligible for the first week.