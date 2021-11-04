Ohio University professor fired for alleged sexual misconduct

ATHENS, Ohio — An Ohio University professor has been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
The Post, the Ohio University student newspaper, reported Yusuf Kalyango, Jr. sexually harassed two students.
In a statement, the university said that Kalyango "violated university policy prohibiting sexual misconduct", according to two investigations in 2018 and 2019 by its office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance.
The Board of Trustees voted Friday to revoke Kalyango's tenure and then he was terminated.
According to his biography on the university website, Kalyango joined the faculty at the Scripps College of Communication in 2008.
The university ended its statement with the following:
"The University reaffirms its commitment to providing a learning environment where students can decide the ways that work for them to report these incidents for investigation to the University; and for individual, confidential care. As the University moves forward, we will continue to challenge our campus community to help us strengthen our commitment to a sexual violence and harassment free campus.
To the survivors in these stories: Ohio University recognizes your courage and the bravery you demonstrated in sharing your experience with sexual misconduct on our campus. We believe you."