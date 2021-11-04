Ohio University professor fired for alleged sexual misconduct

"The University reaffirms its commitment to providing a learning environment where students can decide the ways that work for them to report these incidents for investigation to the University; and for individual, confidential care. As the University moves forward, we will continue to challenge our campus community to help us strengthen our commitment to a sexual violence and harassment free campus.



To the survivors in these stories: Ohio University recognizes your courage and the bravery you demonstrated in sharing your experience with sexual misconduct on our campus. We believe you."