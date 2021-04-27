Ohio University holding in-person commencement for 2020 graduates this fall

Students in the fall of 2020 are also eligible to attend the ceremony in September.

Ohio University plans to honor its 2020 graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony in the fall.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 5. The date coincides with the school’s first home football game against Syracuse Orange, which is scheduled to happen on Sept. 4.

“We are inspired by our 2020 Bobcats for their resiliency throughout this time of adversity,” University President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement. “It is our hope that most graduates and their family members will be able to take advantage of the long weekend and enjoy our first home football game against the Syracuse Orange while they’re in town.”

Students in the fall of 2020 are also eligible to attend the ceremony in September.

Additional details about the time and location will be released in the coming weeks.