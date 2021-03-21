Ohio University encourages students, fans to celebrate safely as Bobcats' continue in NCAA Tournament

Ohio University students and fans took to Court Street to celebrate Saturday's win but social distancing was non-existent.

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University students and fans took their celebrations to Court Street in Athens Saturday night following the No. 13 Bobcats victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament, upsetting No. 4 Virginia.

But the university is asking students to celebrate safely if their Cinderella run continues.

Videos circled social media of large crowds swarming the street, with many people not wearing masks and no social distancing.

If the Bobcats advance to the Sweet Sixteen Monday night, the university is asking students to be safer this time and stay in their "bubbles" to stop the spread of COVID-19.

'We ask students to follow public health guidance, including wearing a mask, maintaining a safe physical distance from others, and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer," said Carly Leatherwood, a university spokesperson.

Leatherwood said students are required to follow the Student Code of Conduct and any violation could result in expulsion.

The university is hosting a virtual Big Dance party as a safe alternative to celebrate.

Ohio is hoping for another upset Monday night when they take on No. 5 Creighton, who squeaked by with a 63-62 win over UC Santa Barbara.