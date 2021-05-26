Ohio trustee, veteran who showed scars during meeting says he wanted to prove a point about patriotism

“I hope I can be part of the change to make it better, do my little part to make America even stronger, my community even better,” says Lee Wong.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lee Wong said he did not expect his emotions to take over on March 23, 2020. But during a routine meeting of the West Chester Township Board of Trustees, Wong, who serves as the Chair, said decades of pent-up frustration boiled over when it was his turn to speak.

“I’m not a radical or activist,” Wong, 69, said. He began his first term in January 2006.

“I just felt it was time for me to say something.”

Wong not only said something, but he made a visual statement when he took off his tie, untied his dress shirt and lifted up an undershirt to reveal scars he received during military training for the U.S. Army.

About 30 minutes into a board of trustees meeting, he bared his body and soul for the world to see.

“That was to prove a point,” Wong explained.

“People say I’m not patriotic enough. I mean, is this scar I sacrificed myself to serve this country, what else do I have to prove my patriotism?”

Wong says the emotions of how he felt for decades ran deeper than he realized.

“I was afraid to speak up, speak out before. Fear of more abuse and discrimination and I kept quiet and tolerated it,” Wong explained to 10TV’s Angela An from his West Chester home of more than 20 years. “It was for too long that I put it inside of me and just kept taking it.”

Wong has a Master's of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and is now retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of active-duty service, which included as Special Agent for the Criminal Investigation Division.

He admits the Asian culture historically teaches people to not “stir the pot.”

“We were brought up, sweep your own driveway to your doorstep, don’t bother anybody, don’t mingle in other people’s business, that’s in our DNA for centuries,” he explained. “Live in peace and harmony.”

For Wong and millions of Asian Americans, the peace turned violent when eight people were shot and killed at Asian spas in Atlanta in March.

Six of the victims were women of Asian descent. Authorities claimed the shooter had a sex addiction. Local authorities have not determined if it was a hate crime.

The Atlanta shootings sparked a nationwide movement called #StopAAPIHate which has identified more than 6600 incidents of hate against Asian Americans since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first started.

“I hope I can be part of the change to make it better, do my little part to make America even stronger, my community even better,” says Wong.

With his new fame and a new sense of freedom to speak his mind, Wong is making sure his voice is heard when it comes to racism issues. He recently spoke at the Attorney General Alliance Conference in Washington D.C. and the American Legion in New York City.

Wong said he is also now the national spokesperson for the Chinese American Heritage Foundation and will speak at the National Mall on May 31.

“Silence is consent to racism”, Wong said. “You’ve got to get involved. That is the key for the good of this country, good of this nation is to get involved, be kind, volunteer to help others.”

“Not only Asian American, but I think all Americans regardless of ethnicity need to speak up for any injustice.”

As Wong continues to collect emails and letters of encouragement and gratitude by the day, he hopes future generations will remember his actions on March 23 for the right reason: to stop mistakes of the past and present and to protect the future.

“I learned that from my mistakes that I did not speak out before, I think I perpetuated even more of the problems and that's why bad things beginning to happen,” he said. “I’ve been attacked before decades ago in Chicago and I can feel that attack is coming this way again and I don't like it to be repeated.”



Wong says his message for everyone is to get involved, be kind and volunteer to help others.

“Democracy is a process. I’m still trying to find a perfect union.”

