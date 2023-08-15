Ohio Task Force 1 activates K-9 teams to assist following Maui wildfires

MAUI, Hawaii — Ohio Task Force 1 has received an activation order for three human remains detection K-9 teams to assist in Maui, Hawaii following the devastating wildfires.



The team will deploy three handlers and three dogs, all trained and certified to detect and alert for dead bodies.



They will be joining Washington Task Force 1 and Nevada Task Force 1, along with a large number of already deployed K-9's from other task forces in FEMA’s National US&R System.



The three K-9 teams are anticipated to depart for Maui around noon Wednesday.



This deployment comes after wildfires tore through Lahaina last week, completely destroying the historic town.. Officials are still working to locate the missing, but the confirmed death total reached 99 as of Tuesday.