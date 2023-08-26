Ohio Task Force 1 teams returning home after assisting in Maui

Last week, the team deployed three handlers and three dogs, all trained and certified to detect and alert for dead bodies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The three members of Ohio Task Force 1 and their K-9 partners who landed in Maui, Hawaii following the devastating wildfires will be returning home on Sunday.

Last week, the team deployed three handlers and three dogs, all trained and certified to detect and alert for dead bodies.

The OHTF1 members and their K-9s are:

Heather Fergusson and Melvin from Marengo, Ohio

Nick Fathergill and Sunny, from Beavercreek, Ohio

Kim Veldheer and Major, from Rive's Junction, Michigan

They began their work on Aug. 17 and assisted alongside teams from Washington, Nevada and California.

Their deployment to Maui came after wildfires tore through the island last week, leaving more than 100 people dead.

The teams will take an overnight, cross-country flight on Saturday evening and arrive at the headquarters at 8:30 a.m.