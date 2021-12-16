Ohio Task Force 1 heads home after helping with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky

At least 74 people have died from the tornadoes.

VANDALIA, Ohio — After three days of assessing storm damage and conducting search and rescue missions, members of Ohio Task Force 1 are heading back home.

The search and rescue team, based out of Vandalia near Dayton, arrived in western Kentucky Monday morning and immediately started search operations in areas near Mayfield.

At least 74 people have died from the tornadoes, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Team leaders said the damage in Mayfield was some of the worse they have seen on a search and rescue mission.

Initially thought to be deployed for 14 days, Ohio Task Force 1 ended up only being needed for three days

"As always, I cannot put into words how proud I am of this team and the men and women who respond with it and the work they completed in only three days. Every Ohioan should be proud of how this team represents the citizens of Ohio in disaster relief," said Task Force Leader Jim O'Connor.