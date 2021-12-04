Ohio State's CJ Walker hires agent, plans to enter NBA Draft

Before his time at Ohio State, Walker played two seasons at Florida State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State basketball guard CJ Walker tweeted Monday he plans to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.

"I'm excited for what the future holds for me and my family. Ohio State will always be my home," Walker wrote in his statement.

Walker is forgoing his extra year of eligibility to go pro.

He played two seasons at Florida State before transferring to Ohio State and sitting out the 2018-19 season as a redshirt.

Over the course of his junior and senior season, he started 35 times and played in 68 games.

Walker scored more than 900 points over the course of his college career.

He averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 assists this past season.