Ohio Statehouse hosts memorial flag display to honor 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Statehouse is hosting a memorial to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday.

Saturday will mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks.

Gov. Mike DeWine and other state leaders are expected to speak at the Statehouse.

After they speak, volunteers from across the state will plant 2,977 flags on the west lawn, representing the victims from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.

When seen from above, the design will represent the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Pennsylvania.

The memorial will be open to the public on Thursday from 7 p.m. until 12 p.m on Monday.

The volunteers installing the flags include firefighter recruits from the Columbus Fire Training Academy, COTA employees, veterans and many others.