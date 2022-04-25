Ohio State cancels in-person classes Monday due to major water main break

The university said crews are working to resolve the issue, but no restoration time is available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University said a major water main break has left multiple buildings with low or no water pressure, including the Wexner Medical Center.

The break happened near the John Herrick Drive bridge. Currently, Herrick is closed between Olentangy River Road and Cannon Drive.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities, the 20-inch line was hit by a contractor. Crews are working to resolve the issue, but no restoration time is available.

As a result, the university has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of Monday. Classes scheduled to meet online will occur as planned.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said they are dealing with a disruption of water services at all main campus hospitals and support buildings, as well as outpatient buildings near campus.

"The medical center is ensuring the health and safety of all patients, visitors, faculty and staff. We have implemented emergency processes to continue providing safe care to patients," the statement said. "Medical procedures and surgeries that were underway at the time of the water main break are being completed. However, all non-emergency procedures that had not begun were put on hold until the restoration of water service."

Additionally, Ohio State said the Ackerman Shuttle, Patient Courtesy Shuttle and paratransit will be rerouted.

The university said delays are anticipated for Campus Area Bus Service and service updates will be posted online.

The Office of Student Life Dining tweeted that all dining services locations are closed except for Traditions which is open for grab-and-go options only.