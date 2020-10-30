Ohio State watching for parties, gatherings this weekend

The university sent a letter out to students reminding them to celebrate Halloween and the Buckeyes' game safely.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University leaders are reminding students to celebrate Halloween and football safely this coming weekend with a letter sent to students.

The letter reads, “While we all want to enjoy ourselves, please remember to stay safe and healthy and recognize that our gatherings must look different as a result of the ongoing coronavirus threat.”

It continues by detailing the Office of Student Life will make rounds to monitor gatherings for the weekend as they do other weekends.

Last weekend, videos and pictures surfaced of students attending gatherings with more than 10 people.

Graduate students with the university said they cannot control what others do, but they feel the university should do more to protect all students on- and off-campus.

“I feel unsafe on this campus, I feel unsupported and I feel like my university doesn’t care if I get COVID,” said graduate student Lia Dewey.

Dewey is one of about 30 grad students who attended a “lie-in” on the southern part of the Oval Friday. She said the goal was to raise awareness of the difficulty’s grad students face as some of them teach in-person to undergrad students and face other issues.

The students placed signs in the ground which represent how many people have been infected by the virus within the university. Dewey said each sign represents 25 people who fell ill.

Ohio State’s reproductive rate of the virus remains below 1% on campus. Other students said they understand the concerns of some but feel the university is handling the pandemic well.

“I think we’re doing pretty well, I mean I’ve seen the charts for how we’re doing and it’s a lot lower than where we started,” said freshman Jonathan Lohmeyer.