Ohio State upsets No. 1 ranked Duke

Buckeye fans left the Schottenstein Center Tuesday night excited to be winners this week.
Credit: AP
Fans rush the court as Ohio State players celebrate a win over Duke in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66. E.J. 

Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left. 

Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line. 

Ohio State fans stormed the court as time expired.

