Ohio State upsets No. 1 ranked Duke

Buckeye fans left the Schottenstein Center Tuesday night excited to be winners this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66. E.J.

Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left.

Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line.