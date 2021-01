The hospital says all babies born at the hospital through Monday, Jan. 11, will receive a special sleep swaddle that says "Beat Alabama!"

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is making sure its youngest patients are in the spirit ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Our newest members of #BuckeyeNation are suiting up to cheer on @OhioStateFB in the @CFBPlayoff! All #BuckeyeBabies born at #OSUWexMed through Monday (1/11) will receive a special #BeatBama sleep swaddle. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/rCvHjCxL4M — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) January 8, 2021

The Buckeyes are heading to Miami on Saturday afternoon.