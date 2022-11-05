Rescue operation underway at construction site on Ohio State campus

Authorities responded to the site at 2050 Kenny Road near the Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care building shortly after 8:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A reported rescue operation is underway at a construction site on the west side of Ohio State’s campus on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the site at 2050 Kenny Road near the Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care building shortly after 8:40 a.m.

10TV is at the scene and witnessed a person being carried on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Kenny Road is currently closed between Kinnear and Carmack, according to a tweet from Ohio State Emergency Management.

Kenny Rd, both directions, between Kinnear and Carmack is temporarily closed to all traffic. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) May 11, 2022