x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rescue operation underway at construction site on Ohio State campus

Authorities responded to the site at 2050 Kenny Road near the Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care building shortly after 8:40 a.m.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A reported rescue operation is underway at a construction site on the west side of Ohio State’s campus on Wednesday. 

Authorities responded to the site at 2050 Kenny Road near the Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care building shortly after 8:40 a.m. 

10TV is at the scene and witnessed a person being carried on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. 

Kenny Road is currently closed between Kinnear and Carmack, according to a tweet from Ohio State Emergency Management. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles