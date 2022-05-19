Ohio State trustees approve tuition increase for new in-state students

The new tuition rate will include the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which locks in the costs for these students for the next four years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to approve an increase in tuition and fees for new in-state students this fall.

The increase for incoming Ohio freshmen will be 4.6%, which is a $549 change from last year’s rate.

The new tuition rate will include the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee, which locks in the costs for these students for the next four years.

This will be the seventh straight class of students to graduate with no tuition and fee increases during their time at Ohio State, according to the university.

The university said the new rate remains at the median for in-state tuition and fees among public Big Ten universities.

Additionally, tuition and fees for incoming out-of-state students will increase by $1,703.

Ohio State said tuition increases have been below inflation since converting from the quarter system to semesters in 2013.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement regarding the tuition increase saying he is disappointed in the decision.

"Ohio families are suffering from significant cost increases due to inflation and this is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students," said Governor Mike DeWine. "I am disappointed that Ohio State is raising tuition on incoming first-year students. This is not a wise decision.”