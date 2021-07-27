Ohio State Team Shop to host grand reopening this weekend

Beginning Friday through Sunday, the store will have door prizes, silent auctions and autograph sessions.

The Ohio State Team Shop located at the Schottenstein Center is hosting a grand reopening event this weekend.

Beginning Friday through Sunday, the store will have door prizes, silent auctions and autograph sessions.

The shop will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brutus Buckeye will be at the Team Shop Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Cardale Jones will host an autograph signing on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. and Andy Katzenmoyer will be signing Sunday at the same time.

Additionally, there will be a photographer at the shop Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to snap photos of families, students and fans decked out in Ohio State gear.