Ohio State students sell desserts to raise money for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Holding Ukrainian flags and wearing blue and yellow, students in The Ukrainian Society of The Ohio State University gathered at the Oval to raise money for soldiers impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the group sold "desserts for donations."

The money will go toward Revived Ukrainian Soldiers, a nonprofit that provides medical aid to Ukrainian soldiers and members of their families.

"All of our families back home are hiding out in bomb shelters right now, and just knowing that they have support from all over the world. People are trying to donate. People are raising awareness, "said Diana Vasylkevych, a member of the Ohio State Ukrainian Society Club.

Marianna Klochko, the club's advisor, said, "If everyone did a little bit of something good toward the goal of stopping the aggression, stopping the war, and stopping killing people, there would be some result."

The group collected more than $2,000.