Ohio State students concerned for safety on campus after armed robbery

A student was walking near the residence hall Wednesday morning when a sedan pulled up and robbed the student at gunpoint.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An armed robbery is shaking up students who live at The Residence on Tenth, a residence hall located on The Ohio State University's campus.

“It was honestly kind of scary because Columbus has been really dangerous recently. We have acknowledged that, but everyone’s like 'oh OSU is safer because of campus life', but it’s getting closer and closer,” said Basemah Hassanain, an Ohio State student.

Police said at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, a student was walking near the residence hall when a light-colored four-door sedan pulled up. Two men got out and one pulled a gun on the student, demanding he turn over his belongings. The student gave up his laptop and cell phone and ran away. Nobody was injured but now, police are searching for the suspects.

“We think the suspects right now are approximately three to four black men, probably teenagers,” said Ohio State Police Deputy Chief Dennis Jeffrey.

Crime on campus is a concern for many students and some asking for more police near the school.

“Being on campus, I don’t think I’ve seen a lot of them which is unfortunate. Especially in this area near the dorm I live in. So at the end of the day, you are kind of not surprised that somebody got robbed right here,” said Ohio State student Akua Dame.

Police want to remind students to be extra cautious, especially at night.

“Go in groups, always. Don’t have headphones in or be preoccupied with your phone, essentially situational awareness,” said Jeffrey.

Campus safety is also getting attention from incoming Ohio State President Ted Carter Jr. who spoke about protecting students moments after the board of trustees announced him for the job.

“This is a message for our students and for the parents of our students. They want to know that we're making every effort to keep our campus safe. I know there have been some investments here recently. I promise to take another look at that and if we need to make further investments to make sure we're doing everything possible, I will do that,” said Carter.

Students are looking for that increase, hoping there will be more officers near the dorms.