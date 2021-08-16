Ohio State student robbed at gunpoint off campus

The robbery happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of East 16th Avenue and Waldeck Avenue, just east of Pearl Alley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State student was robbed at gunpoint just off campus early Monday morning.

The robbery happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of East 16th Avenue and Waldeck Avenue, just east of Pearl Alley, according to the Ohio State University Police Department.

According to police, the victim was walking west on 16th Ave. when a vehicle came up to him. The suspect got out and confronted the victim.

The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone before drove away.

No injuries were reported and the Columbus Police are actively investigating.

Suspect details are limited but the vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door hatchback.