Ohio State student creates petition in effort to increase campus security measures

The petition was created after a student was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at The Ohio State University are taking matters into their own hands after a student was robbed at gunpoint outside a residence hall early Wednesday morning.

“I was really scared. I woke up to an email and I was thinking about all of my friends that live in that area, wondering if they are okay,” said Ohio State student Kirsten Beister.

After the robbery, Beiser started a change.org petition calling for safety improvements across campus, which includes additional lighting around the school.

As of Sept. 8, the petition has collected over 3,000 signatures.

“Parking garages, outside areas like the Union, on High Street, 10th Avenue by residence on tenth,” said Beiser.

She also wants police to strengthen their relationship with students by holding mandatory safety training.

“Mandatory training with safety coordinators or police so students can get in with police officers and know how to protect themselves in real situations,” she said.

Beiser is asking for more police officers on campus, more cameras and lower rates for Lyfts from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

10TV reached out to Ohio State about the petition, and they said they have seen it and are making every effort to improve safety.

The university said in January 2022 that they hired nine new Ohio State police officers. There are currently 4,000 security cameras on campus.

But even with the increases, students want more. 10TV spoke to one student who said security measures did not stop thieves from breaking into his car parked in a campus garage this week.

“I went in there and everything was a mess. All of my seats were ripped open, everything from the glove compartment was out, insurance and files were on the ground. They took 30 dollars and all of my CDs,” said student Kevin Lin.

Lin signed the petition. He thinks police should be more present, especially at night.

“Why are there no security around, especially with a big campus like this when you know there are multiple crimes. In a big city like Columbus, there should be more police enforcement,” he said.

Below, see the full statement from Ohio State University regarding their current security measures on campus:

Cameras and Technology

Ohio State has more than 4,000 surveillance cameras on campus and, within the past year, added cameras at all campus parking garages. The university also invested in and added 63 license plate reader cameras spread out on campus and throughout the University District. This is in addition to both fixed and mobile cameras placed off-campus. All of this security technology feeds into our 24/7 9-1-1 communications center located on campus and assists law enforcement in responding to and investigating crimes.

Lighting

Lighting on campus, and off, is regularly evaluated and upgraded. Since 2021, Ohio State partnered with the City of Columbus to add 20 mobile lights which have since been replaced with permanent LED fixtures in the off-campus area. This followed a lighting study to identify areas in need of improved lighting.

Emergency Response/Communications

In an emergency situation that requires the campus community to take immediate action to remain safe, like an active attacker, the university would use its Buckeye Alert System. This allows dispatchers to issue an urgent alert campus-wide via text, computer screens and other channels in a matter of seconds. There are three separate and distinct methods to communicate about crime and safety – beyond the Buckeye Alerts the university uses Public Safety Notice emails, in compliance with the Clery Act, and an off-campus Community Crime Map that was requested by our students. This video outlines when and why each method is utilized.

Security Training Programs

The university launched a Stay Safe, Buckeyes online class which is on each new student’s online checklist to complete. The 10-module class outlines topics like crime prevention and reporting, personal safety and overall education. All of these videos are available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLolm05QR-7dUmYrmBCHvnsiUlUxvGqB7d

In terms of emergency preparedness, OSU police officers train countless hours to be prepared for emergency situations – including active attacker scenario training. We partner with local, state and federal officials. The university has a Surviving an Active Aggressor video which is mandatory viewing for incoming students, and we also recently upgraded classroom locks across campus.