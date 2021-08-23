Ohio State student held at gunpoint during attempted robbery near campus

The student was walking on North High Street when they were approached by two suspects at Northwood Ave shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating reports of an attempted robbery near the Ohio State campus, during which a student was held at gunpoint.

The student was walking on North High Street when they were approached by two suspects at Northwood Ave shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Neighborhood Safety Notice issued by campus police.

The student told police one suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded the student’s property. According to the release, the student ran and both suspects fled from the area. Police said no one was injured and no property was taken during the incident.

Officers are searching for the suspects and say details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4545.