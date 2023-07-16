Family: Body of missing Ohio State student found in south Columbus quarry

Alhaj-Omar was reported missing by her sister on June 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of the missing Ohio State student, Amina Alhaj-Omar, confirmed on Sunday that her body was found at a quarry in south Columbus last week.

According to an obituary, Amina Alhaj-Omar was found deceased on July 12 in the quarry near where the 25-year-old was allegedly spotted trespassing last month.

In her obituary, Amina's family said the following:

"We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years. We ask that you take a minute to pray for Amina and her late mother Theresa. At this time, we implore the aid of God to help us persevere this great loss as well as give us the patience and strength to endure this great hardship. We will be looking forward to opportunities arising from this horrible situation for we believe bad things happen for good reasons."

Alhaj-Omar was reported missing by her sister on June 10. Police said at the time the report was filed, there was nothing to indicate she should be considered a high-risk missing person.

Two days later, police found Alhaj-Omar's vehicle abandoned on Interstate 270 between I-71 and U.S. 23 in south Columbus. The vehicle was believed to be in a crash and there was minor damage to it.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert said detectives obtained surveillance video from a BP gas station in the 4000 block of South High Street that same day. The video showed Alhaj-Omar inside around 3:55 a.m. Saturday carrying two knives. She didn’t leave the area of the gas station until after 6 a.m.

Albert said the quarry worker called police on June 10 at 8:20 a.m. to report a woman trespassing on the property.

Officers arrived at the quarry within 10 minutes, but the woman had already left the area. Police later determined that the woman seen on the property was Alhaj-Omar. A missing persons report was filed that evening, Albert said.

Officers searched the quarry and areas near it with horses, dogs and ATVs.

Albert said police received a report of Alhaj-Omar being possibly seen near the Walmart in the 3500 block of South High Street.

Alhaj-Omar was not seen when police arrived, but officers searched near the Walmart, the quarry and other areas for hours.

On June 29, Columbus police announced they ended the active search for Alhaj-Omar after exhausting all leads in her disappearance.