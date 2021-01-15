Police: Ohio State student assaulted, pepper-sprayed in off-campus robbery attempt

According to the university, Columbus police responded to the area of N. 4th Street and E. 14th Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice after an attempted robbery off-campus involving a female student.

The student was with a group of friends when three unknown juveniles approached and asked for money.

When the student reached into her purse to offer them money, police said one suspect pepper-sprayed her and then struck her in the face.

The suspects then attempted to steal her purse, but were unsuccessful, before leaving the area in a nearby vehicle.

Ohio State said suspect details are limited but all three are believed to be teenagers and at least two are believed to be female.