Ohio State student allegedly robbed, groped and maced in off-campus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State issued a public safety notice after a female student claimed to be robbed in an off-campus area this morning.

According to the alert, the student was walking along East 13th Avenue when an unknown man asked her for money.

When she started walking away, the man grabbed her, groped her and sprayed her with a substance the woman described as mace.

The suspect eventually let her go and fled the area.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his late 30s or early 40s. He is around 5'8" and about 200 pounds.