Safety Notice | Man robbed on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University released a public safety notice to its students and staff after a man was robbed on campus Sunday night.
The victim was approached by three or four suspects around 11:17 p.m. near Baker Hall West on West 12th Avenue. The man is not affiliated with Ohio State, according to The Ohio State University Police Division.
A group of suspects stole the victim's cell phone and struck him in the face several times before they fled east on 12th Ave. in a black SUV, police said.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police said suspect details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information related to this crime should contact The Ohio State University Police Division by calling 614-292-2121.