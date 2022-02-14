Safety Notice | Man robbed on Ohio State campus

A man was approached by three or four suspects around 11:17 p.m. near Baker Hall West. The victim is not affiliated with Ohio State, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University released a public safety notice to its students and staff after a man was robbed on campus Sunday night.

The victim was approached by three or four suspects around 11:17 p.m. near Baker Hall West on West 12th Avenue. The man is not affiliated with Ohio State, according to The Ohio State University Police Division.

A group of suspects stole the victim's cell phone and struck him in the face several times before they fled east on 12th Ave. in a black SUV, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police said suspect details are limited at this time.