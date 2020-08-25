Ohio State releases COVID-19 test results; less than 2% test positive

Classes for the fall semester at Ohio State started on Tuesday.

The Ohio State University has released COVID-19 test results for 7,719 students, faculty and staff conducted thus far in August.

The university says faculty and staff were tested from Aug. 1-22 and students were tested from Aug. 14-22.

During these time frames, 80 students (1.16%) and 12 faculty and staff members (1.44%) tested positive.

Dean of the College of Public Health Amy Fairchild said of those who tested positive, about 15% have mild symptoms.

Of the people who tested positive, the university said they have reached all but two of them as of noon Tuesday.

