Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus

The new three-story building on Taylor Avenue will replace Ohio State Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS).

The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke and spinal cord injuries will be located on Taylor Avenue, adjacent to OSU’s Outpatient Care East.

The Wexner Medical Center and KRS, a provider of rehabilitation therapy, will co-own the facility that is replacing Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. Both groups plan to add 75 new jobs in clinical and support roles.

“For more than 60 years, the faculty and staff at Dodd have delivered excellence to our patients, visitors and communities. We’re excited to build upon this legacy and partner with KRS on our shared vision to provide patients and their families with state-of-the-art acute rehabilitative care,” said Jay Anderson, chief operating officer for the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We chose to build this new hospital in Columbus in an area with easy access to the major transportation arteries. This will ensure patients from throughout central Ohio have convenient access to comprehensive, specialized rehabilitation medical services.”

The hospital is projected to open in 2025 with day-to-day operations being run by KRS and health care oversight being provided by the medical center. Both groups will share accountability to the hospital’s joint oversight committee.