Ohio State Public Safety investigating reported robbery near main campus

A male victim said he was robbed Thursday night near Sullivant Hall on North High Street, according to Ohio State Public Safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Public Safety is investigating a reported robbery that happened Thursday night near the university's main campus.

Officials said a man, who is not a student or staff member, reported that he was approached by the suspect around 9:15 p.m. near Sullivant Hall, located at 1813 North High Street.

The unknown suspect threatened the victim and demanded his money. The suspect stole the victim's guitar and then went south on High Street.

Authorities said the suspect did not show a weapon and the victim was not hurt.

Details about the suspect are currently limited.

Anyone with information about the crime are asked to call University Police at (614) 292-2121 or the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545.