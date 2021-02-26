Ohio State professor gives take on 2 Republican's proposal for 'more modest' $10 minimum wage

Economics professor Bruce Weinberg says that regardless of the decrease from $15 an hour, politics may still slow down the minimum wage discussion.

According to Democratic aides in Washington, lawmakers’ original proposal to put a $15 minimum wage on the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is looking less and less likely to get support from both sides of the aisle.

More recently, two Republican Senators, Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton have proposed raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour by 2025 instead.

Their proposal would also be indexed for inflation every two years.

Professor Bruce Weinberg, an Economics and Public Affairs professor at Ohio State University, feels that regardless of who is pitching higher wages, politics will slow the conversation down.

“I think the $10 minimum wage is a much more modest proposal,” he said.

“The tradeoff with minimum wage is always between helping people make more money on the one hand, and then if you raise the minimum wage too much, companies are going to try to automate or try to move jobs elsewhere, or just economize on minimum wage workers and find other types of workers.”

He said evidence from the past indicates more moderate increases like this proposal for $10 an hour do not have large disemployment effects.

However, there is not much evidence in larger jumps in the minimum wage, making the $15 minimum wage proposal from Democrats a more ambitious goal.

No one should be asking if a $15 per hour minimum wage is "too high."



If it kept up with productivity, the minimum wage would be more than $24 today.



We should be discussing how to ensure even better wages for workers once we achieve $15 per hour. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 23, 2021