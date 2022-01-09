Ohio State preparing security measures ahead of season opener against Notre Dame

The Buckeyes will play the Fighting Irish on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews are getting set up for the big game at the Shoe on Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame. That includes safety and security crews keeping fans safe during the game.

“Game days are busy days, but you get to see 100,000 plus people come and enjoy a football game. We do everything we can to make it as safe as possible,” said Ohio State's Director of Emergency Management, Robert Armstrong.

Ohio State police will be working with Columbus police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officers will be watching as fans walk into the Shoe and keeping an eye on things outside of the stadium.

There will also be cameras surrounding the area, including eyes in the sky.

With several departments facing staffing shortages, people may notice fewer officers directing traffic around campus. Ohio State police suggest people head to the game early, and be prepared for a longer ride home.

“We try to be as strategic as possible where we place our officers,” said Ohio State Deputy Chief Eric Whiteside.

“When you have such an important game, especially the first game of the season, it's a night game, there's a lot of different variables,” Armstrong said.

To get alerts for emergencies during the game, you can download the Ohio State mobile app, or register for Buckeye Alerts just for the day.