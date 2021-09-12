Ohio State police looking for car stolen from OSU East Hospital with 6-month-old inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University Police are looking for a car that was stolen from Ohio State University East Hospital on Sunday with a 6-month-old boy inside.



Police say a black Chevrolet Cobalt was taken around 11:30 a.m.



The car did not have a rear license plate, according to police.



The baby is described as Black with curly hair. He was wearing a brown shirt and overalls.



The person who took the car is described as a Black man wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and a white surgical mask.



It's unclear if the man was in any way related to the baby.



Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about the incident is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545, 911 or Ohio State Public Safety at 614-292-2121.



