Ohio State police investigating possible hate crimes after 3 students report being assaulted in campus area

Ohio State police said the incidents are classified as hate crimes and aggravated assaults.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police at the Ohio State University are investigating two incidents they say are classified as hate crimes and aggravated assaults in the campus area.

Police said the first incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to West 12th Avenue and College Road.

When officers arrived, a student, who is white, told them he was walking along High Street when an unknown Black man across the street yelled a racial slur.

Police said the student and the man exchanged words before the man ran across the street and punched the student in the face.

The student then left the area to seek help.

Around the same time, two other Ohio State students approached officers to report a similar incident.

Police said the male and female students, both white, said a Black woman pulled up next to them near Chittenden Avenue in a newer model Honda sedan.

The students told police she yelled the same slur reported earlier.

Police said the students then walked away and the same vehicle approached them again near the Ohio Union.

The woman got out of the car and attacked the female student while a man, who is believed the suspect in the first incident, hit the male student, according to police.

The two students were able to get away and call for help.

No injuries were reported, police said.