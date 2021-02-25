Ohio State planning to reopen campuses for activities this fall

The university said they are working to increase in-person teaching, learning and student activities with approval from local, state and federal health authorities.

The Ohio State University announced planning is underway for reopening its campuses this fall for in-person activities.

The plan also includes increasing the number of students in residence halls, staff working on campus, in-person campus services and events and fans in attendance at football games and other sports.

“We have learned from our success in keeping our campuses operating safely over the last six months, creating the opportunity to broaden face-to-face interactions for students, faculty and staff,” said President Kristina M. Johnson. “Our goal is to welcome more Buckeyes back to our campuses in the fall, safely and in person.”

The university said details of the reactivation plan will be released in the coming months as they continue to study the latest data on COVID-19 and public health.