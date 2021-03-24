Ohio State performs double lung transplant in COVID-19 survivor

The first patient, a 40-year-old man from Enon, has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well.

Surgeons at The Ohio State University successfully performed the first double lung transplant in central Ohio in a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

The surgery took place in December. Since then, Wexner Medical Center has done three more lung transplants in patients who have had COVID-19.

The first patient, a 40-year-old man from Enon, has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well.

“In severe cases of COVID-19, the body’s usually protective inflammatory response can go into overdrive flooding the lungs with fluid, causing them to stiffen and make breathing difficult,” said Dr. Asvin Ganapathi, cardiothoracic surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and assistant professor of surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “Lung tissue can sustain permanent damage, leaving a transplant as the only viable option for survival.”

The Wexner Medical Center says lung transplant recipients with previous COVID-19 infections have significant inflammation which can make the surgery more challenging.