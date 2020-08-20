Ohio State one of multiple universities to receive bomb threat; deemed not credible

Nothing suspicious was found at Ohio State or other campuses.

The Ohio State University said they were one of multiple universities around the country to receive a non-specific bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to the university, a caller told an Ohio State Department of Public Safety dispatcher that three mail bombs may have been placed on campus. The caller did not provide any other information.

The Ohio State University Department of Public Safety does not believe this is a credible threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the OSU Police bomb-detection K9 unit conducted an immediate sweep, including mail receiving areas on or near campus.

The public safety team is working with other federal and local law enforcement agencies in other areas that received similar threats.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact either the University Police, 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police, 614-645-4545.