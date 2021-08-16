Ohio State navigates safe return to campus during Move-In week

This year, Ohio State is putting an extra emphasis on COVID-19 safety protocols.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University is implementing several new safety precautions as students begin the return to campus.

Move-In Day at the university kicked off Monday and is set to run through Saturday.

Students were asked to schedule arrival times in advance, which the university says is an effort to maintain social distancing. Additionally, students, faculty and staff have been asked to report their vaccination status.

Before coming to campus, students are being asked to take a COVID-19 test. Those students will be asked to take a follow-up test roughly four hours after they arrive, following the move-in process.

The university is also offering a free vaccination clinic at Jessie Owens North on Neil Avenue.

“Vaccinations are available all throughout the move in period walk ins are welcome at our Jesse Owens Recreation Center,” said David Isaacs with OSU Student Life. “So we're making it very easy to get that vaccine for everyone who wants one.”

The university said volunteers will not be assisting students with the move-in process this year and is asking family members to help instead.