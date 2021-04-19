Ohio State law professor thinks prosecution proved its case during Chauvin trial

The Derek Chauvin case is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

Those members of the jury have three charges to consider: 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

They can deliberate the charges in any order, but they must be unanimous if they plan to convict former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Whether the jury can find beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd is unknown, but Ohio State University law professor Ric Simmons believes the prosecution built a strong case.

“I think over the course of the trial they've done a very good job of proving that the cause of the death at least the substantial cause of death were Chauvin's actions,” he said.

The defense has argued that drugs in Floyd's system, in addition to his heart issues, caused his death.

“The defense had a tough job. They didn't have a lot of good medical experts on their side. There's no question that Floyd did have drugs in his system but the experts have shown and they've presented and did a good job of showing that was not the cause of his death,” Simmons said.

The case showcased a parade of medical experts on both sides and the jury must decide which experts to believe on top of the pressure to reach a verdict in a trial that is being watched by millions.