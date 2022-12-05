Ohio State hosts National Collegiate Flight Championship

28 teams and 500 students who are qualified from all over the country are at the airport participating in NIFA SAFECON.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Airport is the busiest airport in the state this week as Ohio State hosts the National Collegiate Aviation Championships.

28 teams and 500 students who are qualified from all over the country will be at the airport participating in NIFA SAFECON, a flight competition that brings the nation’s top collegiate pilots together to participate in flight and ground events that encourage aviation safety, knowledge, skill and professionalism.

Judges will test pilots' navigation and landing skills.

Participating are some of the best student pilots, who are soon to be flying commercial aircraft.

"I have to say, just being in flight team in general, it doesn't matter where you place. Because no matter what school you're with, no matter where you placed, no matter how you do at your school or individually, you are getting better. Your skills are getting better. You're getting sharper as a pilot," OSU Sophomore Noah Pattan said.

Any student can join the Buckeye Flight Team.

"It's pretty much every major aviation university all throughout the entire country. So this is really where you show that you know. Ohio State is who we say we are and really put ourselves out there and show that we're a great flight school and put out some great pilots," OSU Sophomore Jackson Scolnick said.

The events started Monday and will run through Saturday. Results will be announced on Saturday at the 2022 NIFA SAFECON Awards Banquet.